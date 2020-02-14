Eldon, Mo., formerly Sioux City

Beverly Ann Marie Martin, 87, of Eldon, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, with family by her side, at Eldon Nursing & Rehab following a brief illness.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City, with the Rev. Terry Embke of Morningside Bible Church officiating. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Beverly Martin was born on Oct. 8, 1932, in Sioux City, the daughter of Cecil and Dorothy (Parsons) Whitead. She attended Central High School in Sioux City, and she grew up in Whitfield United Methodist Church in Sioux City.

She was married to Wallace D. Martin in Sioux City from June 28, 1952, until 1968. They had four children. She worked at home house cleaning for several years then worked in the kitchen at St. Luke’s Hospital for many years until retirement.

Her hobbies were crocheting, embroidery, ceramics. She loved playing games and playing hymns on the piano.