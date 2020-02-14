Beverly Martin
Beverly Martin

Eldon, Mo., formerly Sioux City

Beverly Ann Marie Martin, 87, of Eldon, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, with family by her side, at Eldon Nursing & Rehab following a brief illness.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City, with the Rev. Terry Embke of Morningside Bible Church officiating. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Beverly Martin was born on Oct. 8, 1932, in Sioux City, the daughter of Cecil and Dorothy (Parsons) Whitead. She attended Central High School in Sioux City, and she grew up in Whitfield United Methodist Church in Sioux City.

She was married to Wallace D. Martin in Sioux City from June 28, 1952, until 1968. They had four children. She worked at home house cleaning for several years then worked in the kitchen at St. Luke’s Hospital for many years until retirement.

Her hobbies were crocheting, embroidery, ceramics. She loved playing games and playing hymns on the piano.

Beverly is survived her children, Dianna Martin of Sioux Falls, S.D., Kathy Martin of Sioux City, and Dan Martin and his wife, Angela of Rocky Mount, N.C.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Wesley Martin of Sioux City in 2009.

Service information

Feb 15
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
11:00AM
Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
