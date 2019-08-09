Formerly Sioux City
Beverly Ann (Pedersen) Norfleet, 69, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Aug. 6, 2019, at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Urbandale, Iowa, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Dunn's Chapel in Des Moines.
Beverly was born on Jan. 24, 1950, in Sioux City, to Goldie and Paul Pedersen. Beverly was a loving wife to Marshall.
In addition to Marshall, she is survived by three children, Kelly of West Branch, Iowa, Todd (Jennifer) of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Mindy (David) of Sioux City; seven grandchildren; a sister, Shirley of Sioux City; a brother, Richard of Big Fork, Mont.; three sisters-in-law, Sylvia, Peggy, and Yvonne; and a host of friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Leroy; a nephew, Clint; and her parents, Paul and Goldie.
She will be greatly missed by all of her friends and family.