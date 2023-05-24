Beverly Rae Feiges

Sioux City

Beverly Rae Feiges has passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, after a struggle with Alzheimer's. She was 91.

Bev was a singular woman: wife, mother, world class athlete, and adventurer. In the words of a granddaughter, she "was a force of nature, the captain of the ship... whip smart, unbelievably competent, with limitless curiosity and a thirst for adventure."

She was born in 1931 to Israel and Sylvia Kaplan in Sioux City where she was raised with her brother Mort. Cross-country family car journeys established her passion for travel and adventure. Her immigrant parents valued education, and she graduated from Shimer Academy and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She met her husband, David Feiges at Madison where they developed a passion for sailing and skiing.

Early in their married life they spent months traveling the country in a van, camping and living the 1950s version of van life until an extended stopover in Bev's hometown became permanent when Dave founded a business. Together they started a family that eventually grew to five children, but Bev was never a typical middle-American June Cleaver homemaker. She was committed to the educational and ethical development of her children, but domestic concerns never got in the way of her active lifestyle. As a team Bev and Dave embarked on a career as highly competitive racers of one-design sailboats with Bev at the helm. Some of the high points of her racing career include being invited to participate in Yachting Magazine's One of a Kind Regatta and a second place finish in the 1968 and 1971 M-20 Nationals where she beat an Olympic gold medalist. Skiing and tennis were also important pursuits.

With her children launched out into the world, her life changed dramatically as she and Dave were able to turn their full attention to their passion for travel and adventure. They became live-aboard sailors, cruising the Atlantic seaboard of North America in their 45 ft sailboat. Family and friends shared their adventures from maritime Canada to the Caribbean coast of South America. Eventually, they split their time between their sailboat and traveling the country trail riding with their Tennessee walking horses. She became well known in both communities as a prolific author of magazine articles describing the cruising and riding lifestyle. In all, Bev and Dave spent over 35 years living in boats and trailers and making lasting friends from many walks of life.

When the demands of an active outdoor life became physically difficult, she and Dave retired to an onshore life of educational and cultural exploration. She believed in lifelong learning, and she filled their last active years with a busy schedule of lectures, plays, and classes. Bev Feiges was a passionate advocate of carpe diem; she wanted to "suck out all the marrow of life." She passed this commitment on to her family through her personal example of active and intentional living. Over a long life she was consistent in her love of her husband and family, and she touched the lives of many. She will be missed.

Beverly Feiges is survived by her husband of 72 years David Feiges; five children Holly Hanselman (Fritz) of Port St Lucie, Fla., Bill Feiges (Debbie) of Steamboat Springs, Tammy Whitham (Rodney) of Sydney, Australia, Adam Feiges (Alyssa) of Steamboat Springs, and Jon Feiges (Kristen) of Steamboat Springs; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.