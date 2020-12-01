Beverly Schlumbohm

Ireton, Iowa

Beverly Schlumbohm, 80, of Ireton, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at her home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ireton with Pastor Michael Boothby officiating. The service can be viewed on the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Facebook page or YouTube page later that day. Burial will follow at Grace Hill Cemetery of Hawarden. Visitation, with no family present and limited to 15 persons at a time, will be from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be followed at the church and cemetery. The Porter Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Beverly Jean Hartman Schlumbohm was born on Aug. 29, 1940, to William and Merva (Rozell) Hartman in Akron. She was raised south of Hawarden along with her three siblings. She graduated from Hawarden High School as a proud member of the Class of 1957. On Sept. 6, 1957, Bev married Daryl Schlumbohm, and to this union three children were born: Renae, Denise, and Kevin.