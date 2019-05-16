Sioux City
Beverly Wanda "Bev" Perry, 67, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 2 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be noon until service time today at the funeral home. Online condolences may be at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bev was born on March 21, 1952, in Sioux City, the daughter of Richard and Barbara (Grillet) Connin. She met the love of her life and lifelong partner, Art Ericsson, in 1981. In her early years, Bev loved to travel with Art while building hotels throughout the United States. Over the past 18 years, Bev opened her home as a daycare provider, where she touched the lives of many children. The kids and parents truly became part of her family.
She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and teaching her daycare kids how to cook and sew, making many pillows, towels, and blankets for their families. Bev had a big heart, bright smile, and kind soul and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Recently, Bev was able to check off her bucket list by traveling to a family reunion and Las Vegas with her sister.
Bev is survived by her lifelong partner, Art Ericsson; children, Eric (Hannah) Perry, Ryan Perry, Jeramy (Amanda) Ericsson, Gary Lee Ericsson, and Amber (James) Wetrosky; five grandsons; one great-grandson; siblings, Mari (Steve) Kramer, Virginia (Tom) Martinez, Charlene (Chuck) McCoy, Richard Connin, Donna (Berry) Felder, Jerry (Becky) Ericsson, and Mark (Eunice) Ericsson; numerous nieces and nephews; and many beloved daycare children and their parents.
She was preceded in death by her son, Shaun Perry; parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; two sisters; and one nephew.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.