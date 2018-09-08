Milford, Iowa
Bill Cooper, 42, of Milford, passed away Sept. 3, 2018, at Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Harbor of Joy Lutheran Church in Milford. Burial will be in Milford Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. today at Turner-Jenness Funeral Home in Milford. Condolences may be sent to www.turnerfuneralhomes.com.
Billy Joe Cooper, the son of Cheryl (Riley) and Marion Cooper, was born Dec. 15, 1975, in Spencer, Iowa. He attended Spencer Community School and Pocahontas Area Community School and later worked in construction as a contractor.
On Feb. 18, 2004, Bill was united in marriage to Amy Jaggie in Las Vegas. His whole happiness in life was his wife, children and grandbabies. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed coaching his kids as well as all the kids over the years. He liked racing, fishing and was a fan of the Oakland Raiders, Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Cooper of Milford; daughter, Jordain (Ben) Cooper of Norwalk, Iowa; son, Dylan (Skylar) Cooper of Ankeny, Iowa; son, Jaden (Jason) Cooper of Ankeny; daughter, Hailey (Austin) Fansega of Laurens, Iowa; daughter, Mikenzy (Dillon) Fansega of Laurens, Iowa; and his three children at home, Hunter Cooper, Maverik Cooper and Emma Cooper; father, Marion (Lori) Cooper of Sioux City; mother, Cheryl Riley (Ed Vierow) of Royal, Iowa; brothers, Bob (Jennifer) Cooper and Brent Cooper; sister, Kysa (Scott) Cooper; best friend, Elix Alvarado of Milford; grandfather, Lyle Grover; grandmother, Alice Joan Cooper; two grandchildren, Laiken and Bentley, and one on the way; mother-in-law, Rhonda Ralston; brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy and Melissa Riesenberg; and 15 nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his grandfather, Russell Cooper; grandparents, Raymond and Patricia Carroll, Darreld and Elizabeth Bjorklund; father-in-law, Lawrence Jaggie; grandma, Edna Grover; uncles, Gary Cooper, Randy Grover and Richard Jarvis; and cousin, Cody Cooper.