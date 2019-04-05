Sergeant Bluff
Billy C. Allen, 67, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at a local hospital.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Avenue. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Billy Charles Allen was born on July 24, 1951, in Sioux City, the son of Melvin and Lola (Lander) Allen. Billy graduated in 1970 from Sloan (Iowa) High School. On Nov. 10, 1979, he married Christi Weibel. He worked for AGP for 37 years, retiring in 2009.
Billy was a volunteer fire fighter during the 1980s. He was a great friend who would help anyone in need.
He is survived by his wife, Christi of Sergeant Bluff; sister, Landra Moriston of Sioux City; many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many friends.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents; his two sons, Matthew Charles Allen, and Patrick Clark Allen; two brothers, Roger and Denny Allen; and one sister, Vickie Allen.