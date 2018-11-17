Sioux City
Billy Dean Wabashaw, 72, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at a local hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Four Directions/Urban Native Center, 1501 Geneva Street, Sioux City. Following the services, burial will be in Holy Faith Cemetery, rural Lindy, Neb. Visitation will begin 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, until the time of service on Tuesday at the center. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Billy was born on Dec. 11, 1945, in Sioux City, to William and Maxine (Saul) Wabashaw. He attended Central High School. Billy married Rose Yellowcloud and to this union, three children were born, Billy, Gary and Rodney. They later divorced. Billy married Evelyn Blackbird and together they had one child, Eric.
Billy worked in construction for various businesses in the Siouxland area, Kraco Asphalt and Guarantee Roofing, among others. Before retiring, he worked part-time at Wal-Mart. Billy was a people person and enjoyed helping others. He would often be transporting friends and family from one place to another.
Survivors include his children, Billy (Suzi) of Moville, Iowa, Gary, Rodney (Pat), and Eric, all of Sioux City; brothers, Robert (Carmen) of Santee, Neb., and Elroy of Omaha; sisters, Carol Bearshield of Sioux City, Brenda Wabashaw and Theresa Wabashaw, both of Santee; and 10 grandchildren.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn; brothers, Gary and Dennis; and sister, Mary White.