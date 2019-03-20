Try 3 months for $3

Lincoln, Neb., formerly of Sioux City

Died Saturday, March 16, 2019. Services: March 23 at 3 p.m., Butherus, Maser, & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., Lincoln, Neb. Visitation: March 22 from 5-7, at the funeral home. 

Celebrate
the life of: Billy (Hopper) Davis
