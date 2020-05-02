× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blaine "Bing' Kounkel

Winner, S.D., formerly Le Mars, Iowa

Blaine “Bing” Kounkel, 83, of Winner, formerly of Le Mars, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Winner Regional Healthcare Center.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. today at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Hinton, Iowa. The Rev. Steven Stoll will officiate. The public is invited to attend the graveside service while practicing social distancing as mandated by state and federal guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A public funeral procession will be leaving Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars at 10:30 a.m. today. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Blaine Roy Kounkel was born on April 30, 1936, in Merrill, Iowa, the son of Roy and Loretta (Robinson) Kounkel. He attended country school in Stanton Township, rural Plymouth County, Iowa and graduated from Le Mars Community High School in 1954.

He was united in marriage to Carolyn Larson on Nov. 10, 1958. To this union, six children were born.