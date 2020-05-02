Blaine "Bing' Kounkel
Winner, S.D., formerly Le Mars, Iowa
Blaine “Bing” Kounkel, 83, of Winner, formerly of Le Mars, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Winner Regional Healthcare Center.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. today at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Hinton, Iowa. The Rev. Steven Stoll will officiate. The public is invited to attend the graveside service while practicing social distancing as mandated by state and federal guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A public funeral procession will be leaving Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars at 10:30 a.m. today. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Blaine Roy Kounkel was born on April 30, 1936, in Merrill, Iowa, the son of Roy and Loretta (Robinson) Kounkel. He attended country school in Stanton Township, rural Plymouth County, Iowa and graduated from Le Mars Community High School in 1954.
He was united in marriage to Carolyn Larson on Nov. 10, 1958. To this union, six children were born.
Bing farmed in Plymouth County until 1972, when he and his family moved to Sioux Rapids, Iowa. In 1975, they moved to the Neptune area in rural Plymouth County. Bing did several jobs over the years including custom spraying, well work, ran the Neptune store, and drove truck up until retiring due to his health. In 2008, he moved to Le Mars and in 2013, moved to Winner.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Hinton and the Shrine Temple. He was active in the White Horse Mounted Patrol for many years. He enjoyed working with horses and was a baseball fan. His favorite team was the Clearfield Sandburs which his grandsons, Landon, Brody, and Logan, played on. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren in all their activities.
Survivors include Carolyn Kounkel of Le Mars; four children, Jeff Kounkel of Iliff, Colo., Jackie (Dan) Davison of Le Mars, Molly (Curt) Calhoon of Ideal, S.D., and Troy Kounkel of Jasper, Minn.; 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jack (Connie) Kounkel of Merrill, and Don “Hap” (Sandy) Kounkel of Merrill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Loretta Kounkel; two children, Lori Kounkel and David Kounkel; and a brother, Keith Kounkel.
