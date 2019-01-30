Ida Grove, Iowa, formerly Whiting, Iowa
Blair R. Newlon, 8, of Ida Grove, formerly of Whiting, passed away Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake, Iowa, from injuries sustained from their vehicle going through the ice in Storm Lake.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Whiting Christian Church, with the Rev. Josh Weece officiating. A luncheon will follow the service before burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Anthon, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa.
Blair was born on Aug. 4, 2010, in Sioux City, the son of Zackary Newlon and Erica Johnson. He was raised in Anthon and Whiting until recently moving to Ida Grove, where he was currently in the second grade.
Blair attended Whiting Christian Church, where he enjoyed spending time with other kids and learning about Jesus.
Blair was the "Man of the House" and enjoyed fixing things and helping his mom around the house. He enjoyed building projects with his Legos and going fishing. He loved Lightning McQueen from the movie "Cars" and playing video games like Pac Man. He was thrilled with a robot he received at Christmas. He protected his mom, two sisters, and brother, and always put them first. When the accident happened, he made sure his sisters got out first. His love for his family is undeniably the most terrific quality Blair possessed. Blair was a true superhero to the utmost infinity. His smile and affection for others are precious gifts that will live on in the hearts of those he treasured here on earth.
Those left to cherish Blair's memory are his mom, Erica Johnson; his two sisters, Sydney Newlon and Sophie Newlon; one brother, Liam Johnson, all of Ida Grove; half sister, Dannielle Book of Correctionville, Iowa; grandparents, Scott (Molly) Johnson of Harrisburg, S.D., Lisa Wilson of Lenexa, Kan., and Randall (Vicki) Newlon of Anthon; many great-grandparents; great-great-grandparents; aunts; uncles; cousins; other relatives; and friends from school.
He was preceded in death by his father, Zackary Newlon, who also passed away in the accident; two great-grandfathers, Roger Kinney and Vincent McDermott; and several other family members.