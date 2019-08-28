Sioux City
Blanche Marie Ashmore, 93, of Sioux City, passed away on Aug. 11, 2019, at a nursing home in Omaha.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Wesley United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Blanche was born on March 1, 1926. She was raised on the family farm near Spink, S.D. She attended a dance where a young man, Gene, asked her to dance. They fell in love and danced the next 60-plus years together. Blanche served as the director of Jack & Jill Preschool for 20 years, loving every second with the children.
She was most proud of being a housewife, mom and grandma. She was a true example of love to her family and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Mike (Bonnie) of Maple Grove, Minn., and Curt (Tami) of Omaha; daughter-in-law, Carol of Mulino, Ore.; brothers, Joe (Helen) and Mal (Shirley); six grandchildren, Adam (Mei), Allison (Matt), Alaina (Ostin), Andrew, Taylor (Debbie), and Joseph (fiancee, Leslie); and great-grandchildren, Ava, Owen, Naveila, and Airo.
Blanche was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene; siblings, Jim (Betty) and Frannie (Carl); and her son, Brad.
Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church.