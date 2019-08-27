Sioux City
93, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Memorial service: Aug. 30 at 10:30 a.m., Wesley United Methodist Church. Burial: Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 29 from 6-8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Sioux City
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
93, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Memorial service: Aug. 30 at 10:30 a.m., Wesley United Methodist Church. Burial: Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 29 from 6-8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.