Jefferson, S.D.
Blanche M. Smith-Groszkrueger, 64, of Jefferson, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital, surrounded by her family.
Services will be 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will begin 2 p.m. until time of service on Sunday, Dec. 9, at the funeral home.
Blanche was born Dec. 21, 1953, in Sioux City, to Donald and Rebecca (Campbell) Smith. She attended Central High and graduated from West High School in 1973. Blanche married Ron Morrison and to this union, two sons were born, Tim and Jim. They later divorced.
Blanche worked at various places, some of which were Zenith and IBP, where she met the love of her life, Rob Groszkrueger. Blanche and Rob had been together since October of 1989. Together they moved to Omaha, where Blanche attended college to become a dental assistant. After working in Omaha for a few years, they moved back to the Siouxland area where Blanche worked at Gateway. Lastly, she worked for the Sioux City Community School District, first as a custodian, and then in the schools' food service, retiring due to illness.
Blanche enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking, gardening vegetables, and playing cards. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Rob of Jefferson; sons, Tim (Marje) Morrison of Sioux City, and Jim Morrison of Jefferson; stepchildren, Heidi (Troy) Howard of Holstein, Iowa, Kami (Justin) Tiefenthaler of Early, Iowa, and Brad (LuAnn) Groszkrueger of Lytton, Iowa; sisters, Judy (Roger) Nichols, Donna (Leo) Foxhoven, Linda Vavra, Betty West, and Becky Roemmich; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Blanche was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, William "Bud" Smith.