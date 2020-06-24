Bob Kilberg

Please join us for the celebration of life and classic car gathering at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2601 Dakota Ave., in the church parking lot. There will be plenty of room for social distancing. As a tribute to Bob, please drive your classic cars and trucks if possible. The service will be held in the parking lot. So bring your car show chairs. At the end of the service we will parade down Dakota Avenue sending Bob out in style with one last cruise with all his friends and family. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.