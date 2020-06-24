Bob Kilberg
South Sioux City
Bob Kilberg, 89, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at home.
Please join us for the celebration of life and classic car gathering at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2601 Dakota Ave., in the church parking lot. There will be plenty of room for social distancing. As a tribute to Bob, please drive your classic cars and trucks if possible. The service will be held in the parking lot. So bring your car show chairs. At the end of the service we will parade down Dakota Avenue sending Bob out in style with one last cruise with all his friends and family. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Kilberg of South Sioux City; children, Debbie Lee of Sioux City and Susie (Shane) Rol of Sioux City; Cheryl's children, Chris Pepplitsch and Joe (Amy) Pepplitsch; grandchildren, Mark (Gina) Lee of Los Angeles, Calif., Shane (Elizabeth) Rol of Dakota City, and Alex Rol (fiancee, Kerrin Geary) of Sioux City; and Sommer Suarez and Mathias and Amelia Pepplitsch.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.