Bob Sievert

Storm Lake, Iowa
Bob "Coke man" Sievert, 77, of Storm Lake died on Feb. 28, 2020, in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Ida Grove Cemetery, Ida Grove, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
Robert Dwayne Sievert, the son of Mildred Petersen, was born on March 17, 1942, in Ida Grove. Bob was baptized as an infant at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. He was later confirmed at the same church on March 15, 1956.
Growing up, Bob attended grade school and high school in Ida Grove and graduated 17th in his class. After high school, Bob worked at the grocery store in Ida Grove, where he eventually met Fonda, the love of his life.
You have free articles remaining.
Bob joined the United States military to serve his country. He joined the military in September 1963 and was honorably discharged in September 1969. During his time of service, Bob attended basic training in Fort Leonard, Mo. and was stationed at Fort Carson Colo. in May 1968. He was eventually promoted to sergeant and communications chief while stationed at Fort Carson.
On Oct. 3, 1964, Bob was united in marriage to Fonda Sievert in Dakota City. The couple was blessed with one daughter, Robbi Hansen.
Bob was a very avid NASCAR and drag racing fan. Bob and Fonda often focused their vacations around attending various races throughout the country. He and Fonda took great pride in hauling Cy Chesterman's top alcohol funny car to many race events. They loved to be part of the action.
Throughout his working career, Bob was a delivery man for Coca Cola and was known as the "coke man" to many. He worked for Coca Cola for 29 years, three months, 17 days, and 4.5 hours.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Robbi (Chad) Hansen; stepson, Craig (Michelle) Meyer; grandchildren: Kelsey (Andrew) Roghair and their children, Claire and Taya Jane, and Lucas Hansen; step grandchildren, Kyle (Kathryn) Meyer and their children, Elijah, Noah, and Abigail; Bryce (special friend, Heide) Meyer; sister, Vida Palmer; brother, Richard (Karen) Peterson; uncle, Roy Sievert; brother-in-law, Stan (Debbie) Thomsen; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bob was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Louise Sievert; mother, Mildred Petersen; wife, Fonda Sievert; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
1615 W Milwaukee Ave
Storm Lake, IA 50588
10:00AM
402 Lake Ave.
Storm Lake, IA 50588