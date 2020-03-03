Bob Sievert

Storm Lake, Iowa

Bob "Coke man" Sievert, 77, of Storm Lake died on Feb. 28, 2020, in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Ida Grove Cemetery, Ida Grove, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.

Robert Dwayne Sievert, the son of Mildred Petersen, was born on March 17, 1942, in Ida Grove. Bob was baptized as an infant at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. He was later confirmed at the same church on March 15, 1956.

Growing up, Bob attended grade school and high school in Ida Grove and graduated 17th in his class. After high school, Bob worked at the grocery store in Ida Grove, where he eventually met Fonda, the love of his life.

Bob joined the United States military to serve his country. He joined the military in September 1963 and was honorably discharged in September 1969. During his time of service, Bob attended basic training in Fort Leonard, Mo. and was stationed at Fort Carson Colo. in May 1968. He was eventually promoted to sergeant and communications chief while stationed at Fort Carson.