Sibley, Iowa
Bobbie Snow, 78, of Sibley, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Sibley Specialty Care.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. today at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Worthington, Minn., with the Rev. Jim Callahan and Deacon Vernon Behrends as celebrants. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. today in Holman Township Cemetery, following the luncheon after the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley.
Roberta Kathryn (Spengler) Snow was born on May 14, 1940, in Ocheyedan, Iowa, the daughter of Charles Edward and Ione Louise (Cramer) Spengler. She grew up in Ocheyedan and received her kindergarten throuth 10th grade education there. Then she attended Notre Dame Academy for her last two years of high school. Bobbie continued her education at the College of St. Mary in Omaha for one year, Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa for secretarial studies from 1983 to 1984 and Minnesota West in Worthington for accounting from 1988 to 1989.
On June 27, 1960, Bobbie was united in marriage to Douglas D. Kuiper at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Sibley. To this union five children were born, Richard, Catherine, Elizabeth, James and Thomas. They made their home in Ashton, Iowa from 1960 to 1970, then they moved to Sibley. Bobbie and Doug were divorced in 1981 and then she met and later married Gary L. Snow on Sept. 8, 1984 in Sibley.
She worked various places such as Sibley Gazette Tribune from 1976 to 1983, Osceola Electric Coop from January 1984 to October 1995 as an accountant. Bobbie was very involved and was one of the founders of "Ms. Musicale," longtime member/board member of "OFF OFF Broadway," former president of account section of IAEC-IA and Secretarial Adv. Board. She also served as an organist and liturgist for St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Sibley, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Spirit Lake, Iowa, and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Worthington. She was treasurer of Solid Gold Investment Club, American Cancer Society, and driving force behind the creation of the Osceola County Relay for Life in 2001, serving as chairperson for 15 years. Bobbie will be greatly missed.
Bobbie is survived by her husband of 35 years, Gary Snow of Sibley; five children, Richard E. (Trish) Kuiper of Rochester, Minn., Catherine A. (Jim) Catlow of Grand Coulee, Wash., Elizabeth M. (Jason) Ellington of Parkland, Fla., James D. (Heidi) Kuiper of Savage, Minn., and Thomas D. (Denise) Kuiper of Sibley; four grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Edward C. (Susan) Spengler of West Chicago, Ill., and Stephen J. (Diane) Spengler of Crystal River, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ione Spengler.
In lieu of flower, the family prefers memorials be directed to Minnesota Friends of the Orphans or American Cancer Society.