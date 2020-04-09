Bobby Clinkenbeard

Some of his most significant contributions have been through his 50 years of participation with the Elks. Bobby joined the Scottsbluff Elks in 1965, transferred to Lincoln Lodge 80 where he served on many state and local committees including secretary and state president of the Nebraska Elks Association, the Grand Exalted Ruler, and in 2014 was honored at the national level as a Grand Lodge Officer. But the highlight of his Elks life was Ritual. He helped coach two national champion teams and in 2016, at the age of 82, he actually performed in the nationals. (The oldest Elk to ever perform.)