McCook Lake, S.D.
Bonita “Bonnie” Bernhardt, 72, of McCook Lake, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Bonnie’s life will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Elks Lodge (1001 Tri View Ave.) in Sioux City, with the family greeting friends and food being served from 5 to 8 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bonita “Bonnie," daughter of Earl and Lola (Trometer) Helm, was born July 31, 1946, in Sioux City, Iowa. She was raised in Sioux City, and graduated from Central High School in 1964. Following high school, she worked at Zenith in Sioux City.
On Aug. 20, 1966, Bonnie was united in marriage to Terry L. Bernhardt in Sioux City, and they were blessed with two children. The family made their home in Sioux City. Bonnie was a homemaker and in addition, she cleaned homes in the Siouxland area for over 30 years. In recent years, Bonnie and Terry made their home near McCook Lake.
Bonnie enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino and going to lunch with her friends. She truly enjoyed spending time at the family cabin and feeding the birds. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with family. Bonnie was a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Terry of McCook Lake; one son, Chad Bernhardt and special friend, Ashley Davis of Mason City, Iowa, and their children, Porter Bernhardt, Maximus Davis, Leona Davis and Amaya Davis; one daughter, Paige Scott and husband, Tate of Edmond, Okla., and their children, Sydnee Scott, Sierra Scott and Sawyer Scott; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland.