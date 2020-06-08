× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bonnie D. Albers

Kingsley, Iowa

Bonnie D. Albers, 88, of Kingsley, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Correctionville Nursing Home in Correctionville, Iowa.

Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. No family will be present during the visitation due to COVID-19. There will be a private family service at the funeral home with a graveside service to be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at Kingsley Cemetery, with Pastor Mike Stevens officiating. The family asks that people attending the graveside please remain in their vehicle due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Bonnie Darlene Albers was born July 26, 1931, to Milo and Iva (Dicks) Baldwin on a farm near Jackson, Neb. As a child she and her family moved to the Anthon, Iowa, area.

Bonnie married Alvin Albers on Sept. 5, 1950. The couple lived on a farm in the Kingsley-Pierson area raising their four daughters, Jackie, Karen, Patty and Peggy, and farming together.

Alvin passed away in 1975. Following his death, Bonnie and her daughter, Peggy, moved to Kingsley in August 1975.

Bonnie was a member of Kingsley United Methodist Church.