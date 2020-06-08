Bonnie D. Albers
Kingsley, Iowa
Bonnie D. Albers, 88, of Kingsley, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Correctionville Nursing Home in Correctionville, Iowa.
Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. No family will be present during the visitation due to COVID-19. There will be a private family service at the funeral home with a graveside service to be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at Kingsley Cemetery, with Pastor Mike Stevens officiating. The family asks that people attending the graveside please remain in their vehicle due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.
Bonnie Darlene Albers was born July 26, 1931, to Milo and Iva (Dicks) Baldwin on a farm near Jackson, Neb. As a child she and her family moved to the Anthon, Iowa, area.
Bonnie married Alvin Albers on Sept. 5, 1950. The couple lived on a farm in the Kingsley-Pierson area raising their four daughters, Jackie, Karen, Patty and Peggy, and farming together.
Alvin passed away in 1975. Following his death, Bonnie and her daughter, Peggy, moved to Kingsley in August 1975.
Bonnie was a member of Kingsley United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her three daughters, Jackie O'Hara and Peggy Mast, both of Kingsley, and Karen (Roger) Watson of Ida Grove, Iowa. Also surviving are three grandsons, Kelly Watson of Nevada, Iowa, and Kane and Brock Mast of Kingsley; a granddaughter, Robin Watson of Orange City, Iowa; and a great-grandson, Eli Diischer of Orange City. Bonnie is also survived by a sister-in-law, Vera Baldwin of Anthon; many nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Milo and Iva Baldwin; an infant sister; her husband, Alvin; daughter, Patty in 1975; son-in-law, Dennis O'Hara; three brothers, Sonny, Lawrence and Wesley "Wes" Baldwin; and special friends, Mick Cornish, Elenore Jessen and Marlene Hagan.
