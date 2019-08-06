Merrill, Iowa
Bonnie Haralson, 74, of Merrill, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Following the service, there will be a continued celebration of life reception at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Bonnie Jean Johnson was born on Dec. 14, 1944, in Sioux City, to Roy and Nellie (Robbins) Johnson. She grew up on the north side of Sioux City and graduated from Central High School in 1962. After graduation, Bonnie worked at various jobs, including Zenith Corporation and The Long Branch in Sioux City. She later attended Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City for a short time.
While working at The Long Branch, Bonnie met Jack Haralson. They were married on July 16, 1967, in South Dakota. On July 16, 1987, Jack surprised Bonnie with a Vegas wedding with license and all.
Bonnie and Jack made their home on an acreage in rural Merrill near Jack's parents' farm. Jack and Bonnie both worked full-time while helping his parents with the farm. Bonnie worked at John Morrell for 14 years before working for a long time at Harker's in Le Mars. She then worked at Vander Meer Bakery and later for Wal-Mart, both in Le Mars. She eventually retired from Wal-Mart in October 2017.
Whether she was working with calves on the farm, packaging bread at the bakery, or greeting shoppers at Wal-Mart, Bonnie met everyone with the same compassion, joy and humor. No one was a stranger and everyone walked away a little more empowered. She had a talent for knowing what you needed to hear and when you needed to hear it.
Her family was always at the forefront of her mind, taking incredible pride in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It didn't matter if it was military service, going to school, or starting a family, she'd share in every success and struggle, reminding you of the strength you had to keep going. She didn't just love you, she loved you to the moon and back. She'll be missed beyond words.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jack Haralson; children, Cheryl (Lonnie) Smith of Madison, S.D., Sonya (Jeffery) Jonas of Remsen, Iowa, John (Patty) Adair of Nolanville, Texas, and Angel (fiance, Jason Rolfes) Anderson of Le Mars; grandchildren, Anthony (Marina) Duong, Elisabeth Ann (Justin Smith) Rondon, Corey (Laura) Adair, Breeanna Pierce, Justine (Chris) Ahlers, Christopher Smith, Joseph Smith, Jacob (Jenna) Pierce, Sophia (Chris Madsen) Adair, Danielle Rofles, Tyler Rolfes, and Tanner Rolfes; great-grandchildren, Alexander Rondon, Isabella Rondon, Aylin Munoz, Aiden Ahlers, Lincoln Ahlers, Cale Adair, and William Duong; brother, James (Linda) Johnson; siblings-in-law, Sandra Trometer and Joseph (Julie) Haralson; aunt, Vernice Riggs; special cousins, Diane and Roxanne; and many other relatives and friends.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Donald Trometer; and sister-in-law, Teena Johnson.