Sioux City

Bonnie L. Albertsen, 69, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Sioux City.

In accordance with her wishes, no services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bonnie was born May 6, 1950, in Sioux City, to Vernon and Mary Louise (Larson) Dyson. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School in 1968. She spent most of her working career in retail.

Bonnie married John Albertsen on April 27, 1995, in Sioux City. Her hobby was doing cross stitch.

Survivors include her husband, John of Sioux City; daughter, Gina Wilkes, and a son, Vernon Plum, both of North Carolina; and two brothers, Vernon (Sonny) Dyson of Sioux City, and Ron Dyson of Minneapolis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; and a sister.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Albertsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.