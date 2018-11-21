Sioux City
Bonnie Lou Brown, 85, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, after a battle with cancer.
There will be no visitation. Services for the family will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bonnie was born on June 28, 1933, in Ormsby, Minn., daughter of Peter and Marie (Walters) Holden. She graduated from Trimont High School in Minnesota in 1951, where she played saxophone in the marching band. Bonnie moved to Sioux City and graduated from the Lutheran School of Nursing, where she met many lifelong friends.
She met her beloved husband, Daryl Brown, in Sioux City, and the two were married on July 27, 1956. The two were together for more than 61 years. Two children were born to the couple, Keith and Kari. Upon graduating, Bonnie worked for Doctor Down and Doctor Blackstone before going to St. Luke's Hospital and working in Intensive Care and Digestive Disorders until retiring.
Bonnie was a member of Faith Lutheran Church for more than 50 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She volunteered at St. Luke's for many years. Bonnie loved her monthly lunches with all of her nursing friends. She was an avid animal lover (especially her cats) and loved to cook and garden. Bonnie had a loving smile and a warm heart.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Keith Brown of Sioux City; daughter, Kari Okereafor and her husband, Alex along with their daughters, Uchenna, Adamma, and Chioma, all of West Des Moines; a sister, Barbara Wrightson of Trimont, Minn.; brother-in-law, Butch Brown of West Des Moines; sister-in-law, Diane Boswell of Camarillo, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Daryl on March 21, 2018.
Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux City.