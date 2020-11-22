 Skip to main content
Bonnie L. Dyer
Bonnie L. Dyer

Bonnie L. Dyer

Sioux City

Bonnie L. Dyer, 75, of Sioux City passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Countryside Health Care Center.

There will be no services.

Bonnie was born June 7, 1945 to Alanzo "Bud" and Louise Dyer. She had no siblings and lived in Woodbury County all her life. She was a 1963 graduate of Bronson Junior/Senior High School.

She worked for several years at Hardee's in Sioux City. She had a love for animals, especially her constant companion of many years, her cat "Little One."

She is survived by an aunt, Darlene Tague of Sioux City, along with several cousins.

