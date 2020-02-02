Sioux City

Bonnie L. Fields, 64, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at a local hospital after a lengthy battle with breast and bone cancer.

Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Trimble United Methodist Church, 1424 27th Street in Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, and a prayer service at 5 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Condolences may be offered online at www.waterburyfuneral@cableone.net.

Bonnie Lynn was born Nov. 30, 1955, in Sioux City, to Duane D. and Alice F. (Thompson) Schenzel. She grew up in Hinton, Iowa, graduating from Hinton High School. She received her Associated Degree from Western Iowa Technical Community College.

On Feb. 19, 1994, she married James D. Fields in Sioux City. Bonnie worked at various restaurants as a waitress. She later became an in-home day care provider for her grandchildren. Bonnie loved "get togethers" with family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed barbecues, holiday gatherings, crocheting, Elvis, rummaging and Canasta. Bonnie was the most selfless person, she was a mom to many and made it her goal to make sure everyone felt welcomed.