Onawa, Iowa
Bonnie M. Hanner, 88, of Onawa, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, Iowa, with her family by her side.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bonnie M. Hanner, the daughter of Elmer and Blanche (Peck) Beauchene, was born on July 30, 1931, in Sioux City.
On June 23, 1948, Bonnie was united in marriage to Melvin Hanner in Denison, Iowa. They were blessed to spend the next 71 years together, living in Sloan, Sioux City, and Onawa.
Bonnie enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed baking and was notorious for her cinnamon bread. She always enjoyed holiday get-togethers as she knew everyone would be home. She enjoyed family camping outings at Blue Lake, playing cards, and getting together for her and Melvin's annual family fish fry.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Melvin; her children, Dorothy Hull of Norfolk, Neb., Lynette (David) Cackler of Indianola, Iowa, Teri (Jerry) Roberts of Norfolk, Larry Hanner, Chris (Mary Beth) Hanner of Sioux City, and Scott (Michelle) Hanner of Onawa; sisters, Joyce and Shirley; 21 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Julie Ann; son, Donald; brother, Larry (Betty) Beauchene; sisters, Evelyn and Delores; and infant granddaughter.
Service information
10:30AM
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106