Bonnie M. Hanner

You have free articles remaining.
Onawa, Iowa
88, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Service: Jan. 8 at 10:30 a.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation: Jan. 8, one hour prior to service time.
To send flowers to the family of Bonnie Hanner, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 8
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Meyer Brothers - Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106
Guaranteed delivery before Bonnie's Funeral Service begins.