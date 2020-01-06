Bonnie M. Hanner
Bonnie M. Hanner

Onawa, Iowa

88, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Service: Jan. 8 at 10:30 a.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation: Jan. 8, one hour prior to service time.

Service information

Jan 8
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
10:30AM
Meyer Brothers - Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106
