Ponca, Neb.
Bonnie Rae Bostwick, 79, of Ponca, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at United Methodist Church in Ponca, with the Rev. Cathy Cole officiating. Burial will be in South Creek Calvary Cemetery near Ponca. Visitation with the family will be at 5 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca.
Bonnie Rae Backman was born on Oct. 19, 1938, near Ponca, to Clarence and Zadia (Bass) Backman. She graduated from Ponca High School.
Bonnie married Paul Dale Jones on June 2, 1955. She was a devoted mother to their two children, Craig and Debbie. She worked in Ponca at the ASCS Office, Dixon County Judges Office, and the Bank of Dixon County. Her husband Dale died in 1972. On Dec. 10, 1987, Bonnie married Lionel "Chris" Bostwick in Las Vegas, Nev. and they attended the first of many National Rodeos together. Bonnie became a mother to Chris's children, Lynne and Chad.
Gramma always had cookies for the grandkids, coffee for drop-in visitors, and kept her family supplied with elderberry jelly. She also loved a good game of cards.
Survivors include her husband, Lionel "Chris" Bostwick; her children, Paul Craig (Tina) Jones of Newcastle, Neb., Debbie (Joe) O'Neill of Jackson, Neb., Lynne (Bob) Wilcke of Ponca, and Chad Bostwick of Ponca; her grandchildren, Matt (Becky) Jones, Marcus (Mandy) Jones, Jason Jones and fiancee Ali, Elise (Mitch) Lowe, Katelyn O'Neill, Maggie (Montana) Treadway, Sadie (Travis) Voss, Christiana (Matt) Koeppe, Sam (Annie) Fleury, Nick (Krista) Fleury, Jesse Fleury, Colton (Danielle) Bruggeman, Roger (Crystal) Heath, Shiron Heath, and Robert Heath; 22 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Clara Eschenbaum, Arlene Chase, Andy (Mary) Backman, Patty (Terry) Jonason, and Connie Gubbels; her brothers-in-law, Roger Bostwick, and Clement Bostwick; and sisters-in-law, Mildred White, Jan Backman, Carol Bostwick, Cleo Waters, Trudy (Rick) Pinkelman and Gloria Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dale Jones; parents, Clarence and Zadia Backman; parents-in-law, Delbert and Kathleen Jones, Hugh and Fern Bostwick, and Gene and Berenice Fluent; brothers, Doyle (Pat) Backman and Evan Backman; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill Chase, Clyde Bostwick, Gary Nelson, Sharon Bostwick, Jerry (Grace) Jones and Merle White.