Sioux City
Bonnie Rae Osburn, 92, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Bickford Assisted Living.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Tuesday at church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bonnie was born on April 10, 1927, in Sioux City, to Bradner and Gena (Erickson) Blom. On Sept. 8, 1946, she married Rodney L. Osburn in Sioux City. They raised three children, Carol, Cathy and Mark. She worked at Dunn and Bradstreet and as the head bookkeeper at Younker's.
Bonnie was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and played the organ there for many years. She enjoyed crosswords and loved spending time with her family, taking care of her husband for many years.
Those left to honor her memory include a daughter and her husband, Cathy and Rick Fox; a son-in-law, John Streeter; a daughter-in-law, Kelly Osburn, all of Sioux City; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one on the way; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Marlys (Dick) Sorensen of Sioux City, and Sandy Fravel; and her beloved dog, Sir Mack.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Carol Streeter; son, Mark Osburn; sister, Claris Peyer; and brothers, Dale and Frank Blom.
The family would like to say thank you to Bickford Cottage and Hospice of Siouxland for taking such wonderful care of Bonnie.