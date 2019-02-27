South Sioux City
Bonnie Rose Wilson, 84, of South Sioux City, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at an Emerson Nursing Center.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hope Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Michael Awe officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be given at www.beckerhuntfuneralhome.com.
Bonnie was born on Feb. 6, 1935, in Allen, Neb., the daughter of Robert and Beulah (Combs) Clark. She lived in the area until she was five years old and then moved to Omaha with her family.
Bonnie was united in marriage on Jan. 3, 1957 to Lester Wilson. They had seven children together, Larry, Diana, Peggy, Norma, Tim, Mary, and Rebecca. Bonnie worked at Swanson Inc. until 1957. In 1962, Bonnie moved to Northeast Nebraska with her husband and children. She worked as a prep cook at the Crystal Cafe, Carousel, and the Senior Center until her retirement.
Bonnie raised her children and worked hard all of her life. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, crossword puzzles, and visits from her family and friends. Bonnie loved to decorate cakes and cook, and also taking care of her Pomeranians. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her children, Diana (Wilson) Hauck, Norma (Wilson) and husband, Jeff Sogn, Mary (Wilson) McDaniel, Peggy (Wilson) Gregg, and Tim Wilson; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Roberta Puls, and Rosemarie Anderson; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Larry Wilson and his wife, Tina; daughter, Rebecca Wilson Merkley; three grandchildren; and sons-in-law, John Hauck, and DeRoy Gregg.