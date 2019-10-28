Smithland, Iowa
Bonnie S. LaBrune, 70, of Smithland, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Rush Family Chapel in Onawa, Iowa, with Hospice Chaplain Dale Wolf officiating. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Bonnie Sue was born Feb. 26, 1949, in Onawa, Iowa, the daughter of Lowell and Norma (Wagner) Jenkins. She grew up in Onawa, and graduated from Onawa High School. She attended Morningside College in Sioux City, where she received her B.A. in social work.
Bonnie and Lawrence "Larry" LaBrune were united in marriage on Oct. 7, 1978, in Sloan, Iowa.