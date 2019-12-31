Bonnie Segebart

You have free articles remaining.
Denison, Iowa
88, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Services: Jan. 4, 10:30 a.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, Denison. Burial: Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation: Jan. 3, 4-7 p.m., Huebner Funeral Home, Denison.
Service information
Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Huebner Funeral Home - Denison
1437 Broadway
Denison, IA 51442
Jan 4
Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
10:30AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
500 North 24th Street
Denison, IA 51442
