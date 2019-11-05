Emmetsburg, Iowa
Bonnie I. (Washburn) Powers, 64, of Emmetsburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Sioux City, shortly after a cancer diagnosis.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, Sioux City. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Bonnie was born Aug. 5, 1955, in Sioux City, to Jesse R. “Bud” and Helen (Short) Washburn. Bonnie grew up in rural Lawton, Iowa, and graduated as valedictorian of Lawton-Bronson High School in 1973 with a letter of recommendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. In addition to her academic success she was passionate about music and achieved numerous honors playing trumpet. She then graduated magna cum laude from Morningside College in 1977 with double majors in English and music, and double minors in history and speech.
She began teaching at Mallard High School immediately following college. She taught high school English, coached speech, and produced numerous high school drama productions. After the consolidation of the Mallard and West Bend Schools she continued teaching middle school English, initiated a middle school drama department, and also founded an area middle school Quiz Bowl competition.
She returned to teaching high school and coaching high school speech in 2002, and continued to do so until her retirement in 2010. She was dedicated to promoting effective communication and in addition to being a longtime supporter of the Iowa High School Speech Association, she also inspired and encouraged hundreds of students who have expressed their success stemming from her support.
Bonnie is survived by her three children, Amanda (Reed) Gibson of Sioux City, Tim Powers of Sac City, Iowa, and Bill (Amy) Powers of Cedar Falls, Iowa; six grandchildren, Jesse, Oliver, Shelbie, Natalie, Julian and Griffin; siblings, Larry (Arlo) Washburn of South Sioux City, Ron (Pat) Washburn of Lawton, Randall (Donna) Washburn of Sioux City, and Leana (Lynn) Goodrich of Logan, Iowa; sister-in-law, Vicki Washburn of Sioux City; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse "Bud" and Helen Washburn; and her brother, Daniel Washburn.