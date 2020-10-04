Boyd L. Hoferman

Boyd and Marilu pastored several Assembly of God Churches in Iowa including Fort Dodge, Moville, Gray, Perry, Sioux City Morningside Assembly and Sioux City Central Assembly (now CrossPointe Church). They also pastored in White Bear Lake, Minn., and Grand Junction and Craig, Colo. He had a weekly radio program on KTFC in Sioux City. Boyd also worked for Sears in Sioux City from 1970 to 1984. Boyd retired from full time pastoral ministry in 1995 and took a part-time staff position at CrossPointe Church.

In 2018, he and Marilu moved to Wisconsin, to live with their daughter and son-in-law. In 2019, Boyd and Marilu moved to Woodstone Senior Living in Rice Lake. On June 2, 2020, the couple celebrated 72 years of marriage. In August, Boyd celebrated 70 years as an ordained minister with the Assemblies of God.

Boyd's life was one of great sacrifice and love for others. He never stopped giving of himself even in the last months of his life. In the last few years of his life, he lost most of his sight, but before that time, you would find him with his Bible open pouring over the scriptures and praying for his family. He loved his wife, children, their spouses, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren so much. He never stopped praying for them and talking about them right up to the end of his life.