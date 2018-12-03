Sioux City
Bradford F. Kollars, 69, of Sioux City, passed away on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at his home.
Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. The Rev. David Hemann will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in St. Michael’s Cemetery at Hartington, Neb. Visitation with the family present will be 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Brad was born July 1, 1949, in Yankton, S.D.; he was the son of Trudo and Enid (Evans) Kollars. Brad grew up in Crofton, Neb., and graduated from Crofton High School in 1967. He graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1971 and received his Law Degree from the University of Texas. Brad practiced law in Sioux City for 36 years from 1976 until 2012. He was a dedicated lawyer who worked hard and advocated for his clients.
On May 20, 1978, Brad married Mary Kay Goetz in Hartington, Neb. They shared 40 years of marriage, as well as a love of travel, hosting friends, and raising their daughter, Kate.
Brad enjoyed running, sailing, and horseback riding. He was a member of the Democratic Party and cared deeply about environmental causes. He also loved animals and had many rescued pets over his life.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Kay of Sioux City; his daughter, Kate Kollars of Ann Arbor, Mich.; his mother, Enid Kollars of Sioux City; his brothers and sisters, Dana Kollars (Chun Ae) of Two Harbors, Minn., Rhoda Ganzel (Terry) of Sioux City, Bert Kollars of Overland Park, Kan., Craig Kollars (Rita) of Birmingham, Ala., Michelle Rife (Craig) of Sioux Falls, S.D., Beth Bruening (Steve) of North Sioux City, S.D., and Lynn Stoltz (Dan) of Lake Lotawana, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Brad was preceded in death by his father, Trudo Kollars; and his uncle and mentor, Bert Merlin Evans.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center or to the Sierra Club.