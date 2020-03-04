Dakota City

Bradley Bartels, 69, of Ava, formerly Dakota City, passed away on Feb. 28, 2020, at his daughter's home with family by his side.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in Nebraska. Arrangements are under the direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.

He was born on June 13, 1950, in Onawa, Iowa, to Richard and Mary (Appleton) Bartels. Bradley was a Christian and a truck driver and was very proud to say he had driven over four million miles in 30 years.

Bradley and Sheryl Pointer were united in marriage on Aug. 13,1968 in Nebraska. This union was blessed with seven children.

Bradley enjoyed spending his free time on the Missouri River hunting, fishing and trapping and was a member of the Arkansas Trappers Association.