Dakota City
Bradley Bartels, 69, of Ava, formerly Dakota City, passed away on Feb. 28, 2020, at his daughter's home with family by his side.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Nebraska. Arrangements are under the direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.
He was born on June 13, 1950, in Onawa, Iowa, to Richard and Mary (Appleton) Bartels. Bradley was a Christian and a truck driver and was very proud to say he had driven over four million miles in 30 years.
Bradley and Sheryl Pointer were united in marriage on Aug. 13,1968 in Nebraska. This union was blessed with seven children.
Bradley enjoyed spending his free time on the Missouri River hunting, fishing and trapping and was a member of the Arkansas Trappers Association.
He is survived by daughter, Tammy Honeycutt and her husband, Stacy of Ava; son, Richard Bartels of Missouri; son, Matthew Bartels and his wife, Dena of Nebraska; son, Chad Bartels and his wife, Crystal of Ava; son, Gabriel Bartels and his wife, Kimberly of Oklahoma; daughter, Bobbie Lynn Griffin and her husband, Aaron of Springfield, Mo.; son, Eric Bartels of Nebraska; his sisters, Jeanne (Bartels), Karen Russell and Doug, Robin Bates and Leigh Ann; brothers, Bryan Bates, Patrick, and Jason Bates and Angela; grandchildren, JJ, Noah, Katelynn, Madison, Chaseten, Camarie, Shelby, Cheyenne, Brooke, Peyton, Christopher and Erielle; and many other friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Sheryl; and his parents.