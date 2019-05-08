Sioux City
Bradley Charles Nickerson, 43, of Sioux City, passed away on Feb. 19, 2019, but was found on April 9, 2019, due to suicide.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Sioux City First Church, 4420 Cheyenne Blvd. A reception will follow at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Bradley was born on Dec. 29, 1975, in Le Mars, Iowa. He attended school in Casper, Wyo., Fresno, Calif. and graduated from Sioux City East High School in 1994. He studied Biblical studies at North Central University in Minneapolis.
He was a member of Morningside Assembly of God in Sioux City and Pursuit NW the Seattle Wash. area.
Survivors include his parents, Doug and Debbie Nickerson; a brother, Aaron Nickerson; sister, Janie Hayes; a niece; three nephews; and numerous extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the Bradley C. Nickerson Memorial fund at gofundme.com and memorial site on forevermissed.com for burial costs.