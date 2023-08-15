South Sioux City

Bradley D. Hultquist, 56, of South Sioux City, passed away Dec. 24, 2022. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held Saturday, August 19th, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 6605 Morningside Ave., Sioux City. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 19th, 2023 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Huddle Lounge in South Sioux City, NE, 110 E. 8th St., South Sioux City. Mohr & Becker-Hunt is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Brad was born on Feb. 5, 1966 in Sioux City to Dennis and Gerry (Cavanagh) Hultquist. He began his career in 1984 in the United States Army and retired in 2008. Brad was on multiple deployments and graduated from the French Commando School. He was airborne during his time in Fort Bragg.

He was a big movie buff, Jurassic Park and Star Wars being some of his favorites. He enjoyed playing video games, Uno and card games. He was passionate about taekwondo and earned multiple awards. Brad loved his jeep, his dog, Dakota, beer, tequila, and hanging out with his friends at The Huddle.

Brad was proud to serve his country and looked forward to retirement. He was one of a kind-always there to help anyone. He was everyone's hero and best friend. He will be missed terribly but always remembered and forever celebrated.

Those left to honor his memory include his sister, Kimberly (Sreeni) Iyer; nieces: Natasha, Tabitha and Sarsulynne; lifetime family friends: Judy Clayton, Donald Clayton and Chris Akins, Dena McRoberts(girlfriend) and her children: Nick Brodersen, Victoria Mason, Britta Lemon, Erica Brodersen, and Lane McRoberts; special friends: Tweedle, Danny G, Nate, Melissa and all his other amazing friends at the Huddle and around the world.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jeffrey Hultquist.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a donation in Bradley's name.