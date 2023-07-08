Bradley J. 'Brad' Dorcey

Jackson, Neb.

Bradley J. "Brad" Dorcey, 46 of rural Jackson died on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson with Father Mark Baren as Celebrant. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery rural Jackson. Visitation, with family present, will be on Monday, July 10, at the church from 5 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary/Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Arrangements are with Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Brad was born June 28, 1977, in Sioux City, the son of James T. and Connie K. (Ryan) Dorcey. He graduated from Heelan Catholic High School and completed an Agribusiness Degree from WITCC. He lived and farmed in the Jackson area all his life.

Brad married Angela L. Verzani on Sept. 2, 2000, in Jackson, and they were blessed with two beautiful children: Grace and Grant. Brad was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife, Angee; children Grace (Wyatt) Pokomy, and Grant Dorcey; parents Jim and Connie Dorcey; brother Brian (Sheri) Dorcey; sisters Kathy (Jeff) Lafavor and Amy (Troy) Boyle; and many nephews and nieces.

Brad was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Nonie Ryan and Jerry and Marie Dorcey.