Bradley J. Timmins

Bradley 'Brad' J. Timmins
Pierson, Iowa
Bradley "Brad" J. Timmins, 61, of Pierson, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in peace with his family by his side.
Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with the family present during this time, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.
Brad was born Jan. 24, 1959, the son of Amos and Florice (Atkinson) Timmins. Brad had a love for anything that had an engine. He always loved family gatherings and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Brad was enormously proud of his family.
Survivors include his son, Adam (Shannon) Timmins; daughter, Tasha (Tucker) Boone; and siblings, Donna Flammang, Becky (Jack) Shelker, Tim (Deb) Timmins, Carolyn (Dale) Kas, and Cindi (Dennis) Young.
Brad was preceded in death by his parents.
