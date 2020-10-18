Brady Leroy Hanson

Brady was an avid reader who never met a stranger. He enjoyed daily coffee gatherings with friends and occasional road trips with Cathy to visit children, grandchildren, extended family and high school friends. He was always quick to share a joke or story and brag about his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved farming and living in Monona County.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Cathy Hanson of Castana; children, Pamela (Randy) Eminger of Belle Vista, Ark., and family, Adam of San Antonio, Texas, Thomas of Manor, Texas, and Philip (Kristin) of Austin, Texas; Bradley (Mary Jo) Hanson of Castana, and family, Beau (Jennifer) with children, Peyton, Parker and Kane of Castana, Samuel of Mapleton, Theodore (Sarah) of Sioux City, and Glen of Mapleton; Robert (Maureen) Hanson of La Porte City and family, Natalie of Fort Worth, Texas, Mitchell of Bloomfield, Wesley of Iowa City, Gabriel, Olivia and Jillian at home; Cynthia Hanson of Sioux City, and daughter, Bradey at home; and Theresa Leslie of Bentonville, Ark. and family, Hannah with son, Benjamin of Bentonville, Carleton of Flagstaff, Ariz., Braeden and Carryn at home; brother, Harvey (Nancy) Hanson of Castana; sister, Lois Jensen of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Paul Petersen of Turin, Iowa; uncle, Myron (Diane) Riddle of Kearney, Neb.; and aunt ,June Riddle of Onawa; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.