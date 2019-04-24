Sioux City
Brandi Marie Stowe, 40, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Brandi was born on April 2, 1979, in Sioux City, the daughter of Charles and Sondra (Derby) Stowe. She attended Leeds Elementary, Woodrow Wilson, and North High School. Brandi worked at various places before she began her career in the electronics department of Walmart on Singing Hills Blvd. in Sioux City. She loved her job and worked at Walmart for 13 years, before she had to quit due to health-related issues.
Brandi loved electronics, playing Yahtzee, and being with her family, especially her niece and nephews. She had a big heart and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her parents, Charles and Sondra Stowe of Sioux City; sisters, Angie (Dustin) Cale of Sioux City, and Kami Stowe of Sioux City; niece and nephews, George Nelson, Kinnick Cale, and Sadie Cale; and various aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Brandi was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Vernon and Marie Stowe; maternal grandparents, Allen and Martha Derby; and various aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in Brandi's memory.