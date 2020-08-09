× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brandon James Anderson

Sergeant Bluff

Brandon James Anderson, 39, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel; visitation with the family will begin at 1:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the service at Whispering Creek Golf Course. A private burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences also may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Brandon was born on Oct. 17, 1980, in Sioux City, the son of James and Maureen (Persinger) Anderson. He graduated from Ponca (Neb.) High School in 1999. Brandon attended Wayne State College before graduating from Morningside College, earning his bachelor's degree in 2006.

Brandon married Brittany Cole, the love of his life, on June 24, 2006 in Sioux City. Together they had three beautiful children, Mia (9), Harper (7), and Rylan (4). The couple moved to Orlando, Fla., where Brandon enjoyed working for Walt Disney World. They returned to Sioux City in 2011. Brandon was a Project Manager at Sabre Industries.