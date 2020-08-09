Brandon James Anderson
Sergeant Bluff
Brandon James Anderson, 39, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel; visitation with the family will begin at 1:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the service at Whispering Creek Golf Course. A private burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences also may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Brandon was born on Oct. 17, 1980, in Sioux City, the son of James and Maureen (Persinger) Anderson. He graduated from Ponca (Neb.) High School in 1999. Brandon attended Wayne State College before graduating from Morningside College, earning his bachelor's degree in 2006.
Brandon married Brittany Cole, the love of his life, on June 24, 2006 in Sioux City. Together they had three beautiful children, Mia (9), Harper (7), and Rylan (4). The couple moved to Orlando, Fla., where Brandon enjoyed working for Walt Disney World. They returned to Sioux City in 2011. Brandon was a Project Manager at Sabre Industries.
Brandon and Brittany enjoyed going to football games and concerts together. Brandon loved being a father. His pride and joy was his family. His favorite thing to do was travel and show the kids new places. He especially loved being able to take them back to Disney World where they had a lot of happy times. They enjoyed camping, hiking, and many zoo trips together as a family.
He discovered a love of carpentry and built a wonderful playhouse for his children as well as a deck for his mother. Brandon was an avid Notre Dame and Kansas City Chiefs fan and enjoyed spending time on the golf course. The memories that were made are ones that are full of love and happiness. Brandon will be missed beyond measure and his family is forever grateful that he chose to share his life and love with them.
Those left to cherish Brandon's life include his wife, Brittany Anderson and three children, Mia, Harper, and Rylan Anderson, who continue to lift our spirits during this difficult time; his mother, Maureen Anderson of Ponca; his siblings, Josh, Jake, and Mallory Anderson; his parents-in-law, Kysa and Bill Cole; grandmothers-in-law, Carol Cole and Barb Dahl; brothers-in-law, Dustin (Jennifer) Cole and Brad (April) Cole; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Brandon was preceded in death and welcomed with open, loving arms by his father, James Anderson; and his beloved paternal and maternal grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for an account that has been set up for his children's future education.
