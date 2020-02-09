Allen, Neb.

Brandon Paul Sands, 33, of Allen, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church in Allen. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Brandon was born on Aug. 21, 1986, in Hutchinson, Kan., to Thomas and Vickie (Huggenberger) Sands. He attended school in South Sioux City, Neb., through first grade, then attended Allen Public Schools in Allen, Neb., until his graduation in 2005. He attended Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb., graduating with a degree in computer information systems in 2010.

During high school, Brandon was very active in band, choir, FFA, and football. He received his State Degree in FFA in 2005. He was lucky enough to perform in two college bowl games with the band. He also played roles in two high school musicals.

Brandon married Keri Odens on June 6, 2009. They later divorced.

Brandon was a QA Compliant Specialist at Weston Foods in North Sioux City, S.D., at the time of his death.