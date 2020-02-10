Brandon Paul Sands
Brandon Paul Sands

Allen, Neb.

33, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Memorial service: Feb. 11, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Allen, Neb. Visitation: Feb. 10, 5-7 p.m., Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., Sioux City.

Service information

Feb 10
Visitation
Monday, February 10, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Feb 10
Prayer Service
Monday, February 10, 2020
7:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Feb 11
Memorial Service
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
11:00AM
First Lutheran Church
502 NE-9
Allen, NE 68710
