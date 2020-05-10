× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brenda Acuna-Samaniego

Sioux City

Brenda Maria Acuna-Samaniego, 23, of Sioux City, passed away after a brief illness on May 7, 2020, at a local hospital.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Due to Covid-19 regulations, there will be a maximum of 10 people at a time allowed into the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Brenda was born on Sept. 10, 1996, in Columbus, Neb. She graduated from West High School. She then graduated from the WITCC Life Academy Program.

Brenda participated in the Special Olympics where she won several awards and metals. She enjoyed dancing and listening to music.

Those left to honor her memory include her parents, Martina Acuna-Samaniego and Luis R. Esquivel-Grijalva of Sioux City; brothers, Josue Acuna-Samaniego and Raul Acuna-Samaniego, both of Sioux City; sister, Nathaly Acuna-Samaniego of Sioux City; nephew, Noah Samaniego-Acuna; maternal grandfather, Josefat Acuna Hernandez, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and many friends she met through Special Olympics.

