Sioux City
Brenda Kathleen Olson, 55, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Oct. 1, 2019 at a Sioux City hospital from complications of a recent breast cancer diagnosis.
Please join us in celebrating her life at 4 p.m. today at St. Paul’s Indian Mission at 524 Center Street in Sioux City. Service will be at 10: a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will follow in Logan Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Brenda was born Aug. 14, 1964, to James and Elizabeth White. She grew up in Sioux City, Iowa, and attended Catholic schools until graduating from Bishop Heelan. Shortly after, Brenda was blessed with four daughters from her first marriage to Robert Gitchell. On April 10, 2007, she married her current husband, Mark David Olson. Brenda welcomed a stepson from this union.
Brenda enjoyed being involved with her family and community. She was a life-long learner of the Native-American traditions, and spent many years working at the Native American Child Care Center in Sioux City. She enjoyed coaching softball for her children and grandchildren. She loved crafting and made signature collages for her family and friends. Brenda’s strong spirit showed everyone that no matter her situation, she was a fighter and a survivor. Despite Brenda’s trials, she was always willing to help others as best as she could. She would not let someone go without a hot meal to eat or a place to stay.
Brenda is survived by her father, James T. White of Sioux City; siblings, Ray White of Niobrara, Neb., Thomas White of Sioux City, and Jamie Messenger of Chaplin, Minn.; husband, Mark D. Olson of Sioux City; children, Elisa and Robert Ray of Antioch, Calif., Bobbi Jo and Mathew Reynolds of Sioux City, Kayla Gitchell of Ute, Iowa, Mariah Gitchell of Roanoke, Va., and Mark Justin Olson of Sioux City; grandchildren, Chloe Jo, Joshua, Brookelyn, Talon, Delia, Phoenix, Warren, River, Beth, Emmett, Cheyenne, Gaige, Wyatt, and Benjamin; many surviving aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Brenda held all of these individuals close to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth (Rockwood) White; two nephews, Dustin White and Warren White; paternal grandparents, Margaret and Clare White; and maternal grandparents, Nora Goulette and Mike Rockwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to assist the family in laying Brenda to rest.
To send flowers to the family of Brenda Olson, please visit Tribute Store.