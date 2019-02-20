Council Bluffs, Iowa
Brendan Calvin Hartman, 21, of Council Bluffs, a child of God, passed away on Feb. 16, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Saint John Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs. Interment to follow at a later date. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
Brendan was born in Council Bluffs, on Oct. 21, 1997, the son of Scott and Ann Hartman. Brendan graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs in 2016 and was attending University of Northern Iowa. After a battle with depression, Brendan took his own life, leaving family, friends, and the community in deep grief.
In spite of his life being short, Brendan gave purpose and meaning to the world through his kindness, his love, and his deep compassion. Brendan was instrumental in developing a Kids Against Cancer team with his peers for Relay for Life. This team raised over $40,000 in three years. He did this in honor of his mom, Ann, who preceded him in death in 2012.
Brendan was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church and was highly active in the church growing up, including serving locally and around the United States on mission trips. Brendan was always eager to accomplish meaningful work with and for people. In high school, Brendan played football and basketball and ran on the cross country and track teams. He was also part of the robotics team and represented his school at the national DECA competition after having won the district competition. He served on the student council, was named to the honor roll and the National Honor Society, and was an AP Scholar and speech student. Brendan and his sister, Hayley, enjoyed traveling together and growing up through the years. He will be deeply missed by his entire family.
Brendan is survived by his parents, Scott and Susan Hartman; siblings, Hayley Hartman, Blake, Aaron, Tara, and Will Sadr; and grandparents, Cal and Diane Hartman, Larry and Mary Spragle, and Jerry and Mary Westling.
Memorials will be directed to Saint John Lutheran Church, Children's Square or Jennie Edmundson Foundation.
The blessing Brendan received regularly at church still holds true: Brendan, you are a blessed and beloved child of God.