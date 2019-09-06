Pella, Iowa, formerly South Sioux City
Brent Allen Bartels, 52, of Pella, formerly of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Pella.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church in Pella. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today at the church.
Brent attended South Sioux City Community Schools, graduated from high school in 1986. He earned his degree in electrical engineering in 1990 from South Dakota State University. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was proud to serve for five years at Fort Riley, Kan., attaining the rank of captain.
He was married to Beth Evans on July 11, 1995. They had two children, Bailey and Ben. Brent worked for Vermeer Manufacturing as an electrical engineer for 24 years.
He liked spending time outdoors with family. He had a very caring heart and loved helping his neighbors, family, and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Beth; his children, Bailey and Ben of Pella; his dad, Dr. Ron (Marci) Bartels of North Sioux City; his brother, Jeff (Joan) Bartels of Sioux City; and his sister, Kim Vermilyea of Sioux City.
Brent was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Dannen; and his grandparents, Tug and Jeanette Mones, and Melvin and Clara Bartels.
Memorials to Bailey and Ben's college education and condolences may be left for the family at www.gardenchapel.com.
