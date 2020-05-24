× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brett D. Ericksen

Sioux City

Brett D. Ericksen, 50, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Brett was born on March 19, 1970, in Wichita, Kan., to Roger and Nancy (Hosch) Ericksen. He graduated from Sioux City East High in 1988. In 1995, he was united in marriage to Karla Stolle. Together they had a daughter, Elizabeth Ericksen. Brett later married Penny Muckey in 2020. Throughout his life, Brett lived in Sioux Falls, Hinton, Le Mars, and Sioux City until his time of passing.

Brett's heart was open to anyone who wanted to be his friend. His dry sense of humor brought smiles to everyone. He was a very social person who enjoyed time with family and friends. He enjoyed long drives through the countryside and photography. Brett also loved technology, gadgets, everything automotive, action movies (especially Star Wars), and the Vikings (the people of legend and the football team).